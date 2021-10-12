SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the September 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SAS AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,768. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. SAS AB has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

SAS AB (publ) Company Profile

SAS AB engages in the provision of air transportation services, air cargo, and other aviation services at selected airports in the route network. The firm manages passenger flights on an extensive Nordic and international route network. It operates through following geographical segments: Domestic, Intra-Scandinavian, Europe and Intercontinental.

