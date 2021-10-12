SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the September 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SAS AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,768. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. SAS AB has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.50.
SAS AB (publ) Company Profile
Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for SAS AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAS AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.