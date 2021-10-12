Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 495,682 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,573,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,365,000 after acquiring an additional 785,369 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 432,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 274,780 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,099.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 20,424 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,622,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,995,000 after buying an additional 501,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.30.

Schlumberger stock opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.66. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.