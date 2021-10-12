Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Lifted by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period.

SCHF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $38.62. The company had a trading volume of 41,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,442. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

