Scotiabank Trims Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Target Price to C$42.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective dropped by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$49.00 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.17.
Shares of LIF stock traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.52. 144,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,754. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$23.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.34. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
