Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Short Interest Down 97.8% in September

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the September 15th total of 248,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:SNRH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. 6,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,375. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNRH. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $33,730,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $20,538,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $18,964,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $18,418,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,010,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

