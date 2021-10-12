Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 3,081 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,081 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in MasTec by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 435.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 381.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

MTZ opened at $85.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.68. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.