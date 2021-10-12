Seven Eight Capital LP Has $338,000 Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,731 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Adient were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Adient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Adient by 334.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

Shares of Adient stock opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average is $43.25. Adient plc has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.13.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adient plc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Adient from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.