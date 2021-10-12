Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $268,000 in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,611,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,615,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,437,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,259,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,592,771.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CICC Research assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.44. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

