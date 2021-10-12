Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 57,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 26,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

