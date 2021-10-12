Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 10,560 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,247,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,097,000 after acquiring an additional 152,865 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 186,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 147,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Citigroup started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

