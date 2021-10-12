Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 13,746 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,746 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $103,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $1,638,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $255,233.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,100 shares of company stock worth $47,612,766 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FND stock opened at $117.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.39 and a 52-week high of $132.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.42 and its 200 day moving average is $111.35.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FND. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.19.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

