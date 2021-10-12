Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $374,000 Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 104.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in OneMain by 73.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter worth $54,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.27.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

