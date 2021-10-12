SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 19,205 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Jumia Technologies worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,057.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,599,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JMIA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64. Jumia Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

