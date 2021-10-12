SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 5,594 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $169.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.94 and a 52-week high of $178.70.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

In related news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

