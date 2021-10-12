SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 36,802 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 36,802 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in EQT by 8.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 101,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in EQT by 8.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in EQT by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 441,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in EQT by 350.0% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 147,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 114,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in EQT by 128.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 638,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,210,000 after purchasing an additional 358,949 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. As a group, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

