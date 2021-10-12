SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter worth $44,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Brunswick by 598.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at $168,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.87.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BC opened at $99.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.84. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

