SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Atkore by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 94,765 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,937,000 after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $88.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.76 and a 200 day moving average of $79.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.53. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

