SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. WBI Investments bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE KMPR opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average of $72.51. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

