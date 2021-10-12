SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $1.70 Million Position in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 206,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Casper Sleep at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CSPR opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $173.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.64.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $151.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.19 million. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casper Sleep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Casper Sleep in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

