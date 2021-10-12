Sharpay (S) Hits One Day Volume of $1,739.00

Sharpay (CURRENCY:S) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. In the last seven days, Sharpay has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Sharpay has a total market capitalization of $643,469.17 and approximately $1,739.00 worth of Sharpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharpay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00057237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00120056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00073110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,296.88 or 0.99975843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.13 or 0.05943271 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Sharpay

Sharpay’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,240,302,597 coins. Sharpay’s official website is sharpay.io . Sharpay’s official Twitter account is @sharpay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sharpay’s official message board is medium.com/@sharpay

