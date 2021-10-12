Shaw Communications Inc (SJR.B) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock traded down C$0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$36.83. 1,132,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,703. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of C$21.50 and a 52-week high of C$37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.91.

SJR.B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.50 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.86.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

