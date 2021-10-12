Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, October 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 69.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.2%.

SJR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.79. 43,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,274. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.71. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.86.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

