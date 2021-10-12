Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $55,000 in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

WPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $508.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Westport Fuel Systems Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.