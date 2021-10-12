Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $55,000 in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,583,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. 31.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPRT opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

