Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $60,000 in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,208 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gevo in the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gevo by 11.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Gevo alerts:

In other news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on GEVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gevo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a current ratio of 15.34. Gevo, Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $15.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.58 million. Analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.