Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 62.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FOX were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in FOX by 347.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 392.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.38. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.