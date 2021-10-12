Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 624 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 76,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 126,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 149,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 41,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $69.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.11.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.10.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.