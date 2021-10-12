Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 14,405 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.37. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHEN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

