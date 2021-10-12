SHIBA INU (SHIB) Price Tops $0.0000

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SHIBA INU has a total market cap of $11.13 billion and $6.95 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHIBA INU has traded 77.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00057403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00118512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00072655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,051.34 or 0.99773802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.96 or 0.05865544 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002706 BTC.

SHIBA INU Coin Profile

SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

