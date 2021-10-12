Shield Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $49,341.00 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $49,341.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.64 or 0.00008295 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00060183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.53 or 0.00122496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00077694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,091.63 or 1.00258030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,490.98 or 0.06239769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,500 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

