Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Position Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,717,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,042 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.03% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $60,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 110,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $322,645.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average is $30.59. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.17. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

