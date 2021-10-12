Short Interest in Datable Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) Declines By 97.1%

Datable Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TTMZF stock remained flat at $$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -3.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. Datable Technology has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

Datable Technology Company Profile

Datable Technology Corp. is a technology company, which operates in the consumer Internet advertising sector and provides digital and social media consumer engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions. Its consumer marketing platform which enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to build and launch promotions and offers on the mobile phone.

