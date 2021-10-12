Short Interest in First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Expands By 609.7%

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 609.7% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of First High-School Education Group from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE:FHS traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,511. First High-School Education Group has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First High-School Education Group in the first quarter worth $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First High-School Education Group during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First High-School Education Group during the second quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About First High-School Education Group

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

