Short Interest in Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Increases By 6,600.0%

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 6,600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDVAF opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33. Indiva has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.58.

Get Indiva alerts:

Indiva Company Profile

Indiva Ltd. engages in producing derivative products and the cultivation of cannabis. It offers premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. Its brands include Artisan Batch, Wana Sour Gammies, Bhang Chocolate, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, and Sapphire Cannabis Salt.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.