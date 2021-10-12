Short Interest in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Expands By 10,600.0%

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 10,600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Partner Communications stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. Partner Communications has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $837.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Partner Communications stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.