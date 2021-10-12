Short Interest in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Expands By 10,600.0%

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 10,600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Partner Communications stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. Partner Communications has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $837.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter.
About Partner Communications
Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.
