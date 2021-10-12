Short Interest in Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Decreases By 97.5%

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the September 15th total of 342,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,626,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BIEI remained flat at $$0.01 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,780,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,705,469. Premier Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
Premier Biomedical Company Profile
