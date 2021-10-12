Short Interest in Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Decreases By 97.5%

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the September 15th total of 342,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,626,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BIEI remained flat at $$0.01 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,780,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,705,469. Premier Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Get Premier Biomedical alerts:

Premier Biomedical Company Profile

Premier Biomedical, Inc is a research-based company, which engages in the development and discovery of medical products. It focuses on the development and distribution of hemp oil based topical pain relief products. The company was founded by Mitchell S. Felder on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Jackson Center, PA.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.