Short Interest in Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Declines By 94.8%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the September 15th total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTMVY shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

RTMVY stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.97. 18,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,650. Rightmove has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $21.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

