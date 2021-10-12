Short Interest in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Grows By 4,756.6%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 514,800 shares, an increase of 4,756.6% from the September 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAB opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNAB. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.