Short Interest in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) Increases By 42,400.0%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 510,000 shares, an increase of 42,400.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNAC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter worth $87,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter worth $154,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DNAC opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.80. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.14.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

