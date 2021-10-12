Short Interest in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Rises By 564.5%

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, an increase of 564.5% from the September 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Unicycive Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,474. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

