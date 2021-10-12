Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Shares Gap Up to $21.99

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.99, but opened at $22.64. Sight Sciences shares last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 88 shares traded.

SGHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.84.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sight Sciences Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.