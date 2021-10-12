Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.66 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,085,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.75.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.76 and a 200-day moving average of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $127.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

