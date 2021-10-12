Sigma Planning Corp Has $6.66 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.32% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 775,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 12,768.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 166,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FPX opened at $124.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.35. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.