Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 43.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,575 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWJ. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,370,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth $7,626,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,638,000 after acquiring an additional 54,066 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 414.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 35,280 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1,045.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 35,028 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $119.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $60.93 and a twelve month high of $126.29.

