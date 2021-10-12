Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 37,017 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,017 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $54.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.76. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.41 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.