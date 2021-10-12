Sigma Planning Corp Sells 138,009 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138,009 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 95,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 62,213 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after buying an additional 3,419,106 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 23,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.10.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

