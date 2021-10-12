Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF)’s share price was up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.74 and last traded at $48.74. Approximately 990 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.85.

SFFYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Signify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. downgraded Signify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Signify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.78.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

