Simplex Trading LLC Purchases 2,053 Shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) by 1,696.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co grew its position in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury by 16.6% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury alerts:

UST opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.51. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $64.93 and a 52-week high of $75.59.

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of between 7 and 10 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.