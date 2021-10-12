Simplex Trading LLC Takes Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter.

REM stock opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average of $36.51.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.