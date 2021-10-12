Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Skillz were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Skillz by 7.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skillz by 3,100.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Skillz by 150.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Skillz by 74.5% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skillz by 17.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Skillz alerts:

In other Skillz news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $4,543,716.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,259,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKLZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17. Skillz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.